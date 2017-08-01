× Greensboro police investigating State Employees’ Credit Union robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a robbery of the State Employees’ Credit Union at 100 East Elmsley Drive.

At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect entered the building and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller, the suspect ran from the business towards Interstate 85.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.