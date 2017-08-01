Grandma shoots, kills would-be robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas -- A 60-year-old Texas woman shot and killed a would-be robber during an attempted home invasion.

Deputies say the two armed men came through the open garage and walked into the home, KTRK reports.

"Both were armed with pistols, she confronted both suspects, retrieved a handgun and fired several times at both subjects," said Harris County Deputies Thomas Gilliland.

The woman fatally shot one man, but the other was able to jump a fence and fled the scene. The woman said she did not know the two men.

Investigators say it's too early to tell whether the homeowner will face charges.