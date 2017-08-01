Doctor takes break from having own baby to help other expectant mother

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky OBGYN who was preparing to give birth to her own baby jumped into action to deliver another patient’s baby, WKYT reports.

While preparing to give birth, Dr. Amanda Hess noticed another soon-to-be mother in labor at Frankfort Regional Hospital.

“You know, I love doing what I do. I love taking care of mothers and babies and … a lot of doctors are always thinking of their patients, even when they’re a patient themselves,” Hess told WKYT.

The patient, Leah Halliday Johnson, was fully dilated and screaming, Hess told WKYT. A doctor on call was on his way back to the hospital after leaving for a break but Hess said there was no time to wait so she jumped into action.

Hess said she recognized Johnson as one of her patients she had just performed a checkup on days earlier. Hess said when Johnson saw her, she was just relieved to get the birthing process moving.

After Hess delivered Johnson’s baby, she later gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Ellen Joyce.