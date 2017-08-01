Homicide investigation underway after body found in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found lying on the ground in Greensboro early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.
Officers responded to a medical call at Huffine Mill Road near Wooddale Lane around 12:38 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a body with signs of traumatic injury.
Additional information is unavailable at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.072635 -79.791975