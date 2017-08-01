× Body found in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the body found lying on the ground in Greensboro early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

The man has been identified as 54-year-old James Glenn Smith.

Officers responded to a medical call at Huffine Mill Road near Wooddale Lane around 12:30 a.m. Arriving emergency crews observed signs of trauma and pronounced him dead.

Police determined Smith’s injuries were the result of a fight and classified his death as a homicide, the release says.

Officers are interviewing people to establish a timeline of events.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Det. Waddell at (336) 574-4034 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.