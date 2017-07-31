Young Trump fan gets response to heartwarming letter he sent president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A 9-year-old California boy who sent a letter to Donald Trump asking him to be his friend received quite the surprise when the president accepted and in turn offered a tour of the White House.

Dylan Harbin, also known as Pickle, first made headlines when Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee opened last Wednesday's press briefing by reading the little Trump supporter's letter, KTXL reports.

Dylan aka Pickle thank you for your letter and hope to meet you soon! pic.twitter.com/XZlJARZ9cs — Sarah Huckabee (@SarahHuckabee) July 26, 2017

"I sent him a letter and asked if he could be my friend and he said yes," Dylan said. "I want him to tell me I can be president."

Dylan loves President Trump so much that he even had a Trump-themed birthday party, topped off with a "Make America Great Again" cake.

Now, Dylan and his family have the opportunity to tour the White House.