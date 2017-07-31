Woman drives up on crash that killed her son

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother running errands unknowingly drove up on the crash that killed her son.

Nicole Bahret had just finished running errands when she noticed Mackean Robertson’s car in the wreckage, WSB-TV reports. A driver failed to yield and caused a multi-car wreck, killing Robertson.

“I knew when I saw his car. So, I actually pulled up to the scene. That’s how I found out,” Bahret said.

Bahret said she last saw her son several hours before the crash when he asked to spend the night with friends.

“You never think it’s going to be you and everything changes. He was precious,” she said.

