Winston-Salem/Forsyth County students keep their minds, bodies active

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- It may look like organized chaos, but it's actually PE with a purpose.

Since summer school students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools typically spend about six hours a day mastering their reading and math skills, administrators knew they had to break that time up and get the students moving.

So, the PE teachers worked with the classroom teachers to come up with a new type of active learning.

They play games, based on their math and language art classes.

Not only are their bodies active, but so are their minds.

But it's not just fun for the students, the teachers are learning new ways to reach their kids -- all while working hand-in-hand with others.