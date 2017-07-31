Today at 5: More on Outer Banks power outage, mystery chemical found in Greensboro’s drinking water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hi everybody, Neill McNeill here with a quick look at why you need to stay right where you are and watch the Fox8 5:00 News.

Outer Banks Power-- why the power company now says it could be two weeks before electricity's restored at Hatteras and Ocracoke.

The mystery chemical found in Greensboro's drinking water. What it is, the potential dangers and the search for where it came from.

And South Carolina Shark Attack-- what happened when a shark jumped in a raft over the weekend and injured a 12-year-old. We'll see you in a few minutes for the Fox8 5:00 News.