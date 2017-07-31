In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Sprint's push to buy Charter Communications, tobacco's stock drop and more.
Sprint looking to buy Charter Communications
-
Best Buy sales increase despite recent retail store flops
-
Best NC city to buy a home, mortgage rates fall and more
-
Reynolds American’s stock drop, Anheuser-Busch buys Wicked Weed and more
-
The price of back-to-school shopping for parents
-
Money Matters: Is Amazon hurting competition?
-
-
NC Senate approves ‘Brunch Bill’
-
NC’s economy ranking, America’s least respected company and more
-
Who is North Carolina’s largest employer?
-
NC unemployment rate dropping
-
Lowe’s shares fall, manufacterer expanding in Winston-Salem and more
-
-
North Carolina is becoming a leader in solar energy
-
Payless to close store in Greensboro
-
New jobs report, Duke Energy’s rate hike and more