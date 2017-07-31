Son of Nashville mayor dies of apparent drug overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 22-year-old son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died of an apparent drug overdose Saturday night, the Tennessean reports.

The Megan and Bruce Barry released a statement on Max's passing Sunday morning:

“Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends.”

Max graduated from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington earlier this year and recently moved to Denver. He was working in construction while deciding his career path, the newspaper reports.

"Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives," the statement concluded.

Additional details surrounding his death were not immediately available. An official cause of death won't be released until an autopsy is performed.

Various public figures took to social media to give condolences to the Barry family:

Our hearts break for @MayorMeganBarry. Please keep her family in your thoughts. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 30, 2017

Lifting @MayorMeganBarry up this morning. May you be comforted by beautiful memories & be strengthened in knowing we are here for you. — Hon. Brenda Gilmore (@RepGilmore) July 30, 2017

No parent should ever live to see the passing of a child. The @NashSheriff family & I send thoughts & prayers to @MayorMeganBarry. — Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) July 30, 2017

Sending our deepest sympathy and condolences to @MayorMeganBarry and @BruceBarry on the tragic loss of their beloved son Max. — VanderbiltU (@VanderbiltU) July 30, 2017