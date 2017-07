Oscar-nominated actor Sam Shepard has died at the age of 73.

A Shepard family spokesperson said he passed away on Thursday in Kentucky due to complication from ALS, the New York Times reports.

Shepard received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Chuck Yaeger in 1983’s “The Right Stuff.”

He also won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the play “Buried Child.” He was also nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for “True West” and “Fool for Love.”