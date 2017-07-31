Paramedics use pocketknife to cut boa constrictor from woman’s face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio -- An Ohio woman had to call 911 when a boa constrictor she had rescued one day earlier was wrapped around her neck and biting her face, according to WJW.

According to the Sheffield Lake Fire Department, crews found the 45-year-old woman lying in the driveway of her home on Thursday. Officials said the 5-foot snake was wrapped around her neck and was biting her nose.

"I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face... I'm outside with it. I just rescued it yesterday, please," the woman says on the 911 call.

During the call, the dispatcher can be heard saying, "I've never heard of this before."

"Please hurry, he's [unintelligible] on my nose," the woman cries.

The dispatcher asks the woman if she can try prying open the snake's jaw:

"No, I'm trying. There's blood everywhere." "His jaw won't open?" the dispatcher asks. "No," the woman replies. "He's like five and a half feet."

The dispatcher then asks the woman about rescuing the snake:

"Yes, I rescued two," she explains. "Is the other one put away," the dispatcher asks. "Yes. All of my snakes are put away," she says. "I have eleven."

Officials said the woman has nine ball pythons as well as the two boa constrictors that she rescued. The dispatcher then tells the woman that police and an ambulance are on the way:

"Oh," the woman cries. "Yes, I'm on the ground."

She tells the dispatcher that she is not having any difficulty breathing, but is "just scared" that she cannot move:

"Oh God. Hurry please," the victim says. "I am outside up front."

The woman's desperation is clear in her voice:

"He's around my waist and he's got my nose," the woman moans. "It still won't release?" the dispatcher asks.

At that point, sirens can be heard on the call as first responders arrive. Officials had no other choice but to cut off the reptile's head using a pocket knife, according to WJW.

The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A police report won't be filed, officials said.