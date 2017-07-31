× Man charged with trying to sexually assault 89-year-old NC woman in her home

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A 52-year-old North Carolina man is accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and attempting to rape her, WTVD reports.

Police went to a burglary call around 4 a.m. Sunday and found an 89-year-old woman with obvious injuries and signs of a struggle inside her home.

A search dog was called for, and officers were able to find 52-year-old Jose Campuzano-Ramirez in connection with the crime.

He’s charged with felony attempted rape, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and assault.

Campuzano-Ramirez’s bond is set at $1 million.