× Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The driver accused of killing a 26-year-old man in a hit-and-run on McKnight Mill Road in Guilford County Sunday morning has turned himself in.

Jerel Lee turned himself into the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Sunday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified as Joshua Antoine Baker, was found near the intersection of McKnight Mill Road and Chicory Lane after crews responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. The incident was reported by a man who lives near the scene.

The victim was walking on the road during the time of the crash and was wearing dark clothes, according to Sgt. Strader with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Anyone with any information can call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.