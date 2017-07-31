Local services work to help older Davidson County residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Donna Mashburn is the executive director of the Pastor's Pantry in Lexington. For her team, a busy morning is a good thing.

"We cannot operate without contributions and support from the community,” she said.

A group is dropping off bags of canned goods at the food pantry that serves Davidson County residents that are 60 years old or older. But recently, Mashburn says donations have been trending in the wrong direction.

"Food donations, food drives have been down this year and donations have decreased this year," said Mashburn. "The economy is affecting that overall."

With donations down, the Pastor's Pantry believes the $10,000 EnergyUnited grant is coming at the right time.

The grant will help the pantry buy more than 6,000 pounds of food and serve over 5,000 meals to older residents trying to make ends meet.

"With Medicaid and Medicare, the struggle to put food on the table is continuing to be a struggle in this community," Mashburn said.

According to Mashburn, the pantry is looking forward to stocking the shelves with the things their more than 700 monthly clients like the most.

"It's great to hear them say to me 'got okra, we got squash, tomatoes, blueberries. I can make some blueberry muffins,’” she said.

Meanwhile, Carolina Senior Care in Lexington is looking to serve Davidson County seniors in a different way.

Participants that are a part of the center's all inclusive care program are in need of hygiene items.

Older residents are able to buy items like laundry detergent, tooth brush, deodorant and shampoo from the onsite store. With "boutique bucks," elder adults can purchase what they need without speeding real money.

Personal hygiene items can be dropped off at Carolina Senior Care on East Center Street in Lexington. Pastor's Pantry is on North State Street in Lexington.