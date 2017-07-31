Boy with Down syndrome sings beautiful rendition of Whitney Houston classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPER, Texas -- A beautiful video with more than 18 million views on Facebook shows a 9-year-old boy with Down syndrome belting out a Whitney Houston classic.

The video shows Dane Miller singing Houston's "I Have Nothing" in the car, ABC News reports. His aunt, Jeanne Miller, posted the now viral video on Facebook Tuesday morning.

"He is just very vibrant," Jeanne Miller said. "He's very high-functioning so if he hears music, it's just something that sticks with him. He's very proud. He just smiles and giggles."

Dane's mother, Danna Miller, said they watched a documentary on Whitney Houston a month ago and the song is the one that got stuck in his head, according to CBS DFW.

You can see more on Dane's YouTube channel Amazing Dane.

Listen to the full rendition here: