Body of NC man believed kidnapped during manhunt found

ARDEN, N.C. — After a five day multi-county and state search, the body of a missing 68-year-old North Carolina man believed to have been kidnapped by a suspect who was the focus of a week-long manhunt has been found, WLOS reports.

“We believe that we have found Mr. Bryson,” Henderson County Sheriff Charlie McDonald said.

The sheriff wouldn’t go into details on how Thomas Bryson may have died.

“Unfortunately, we had to deliver the news, but at least I think we’re thankful we’re able to get them some sort of closure regarding their family members,” McDonald said. “It’s been a very difficult time for them and the Mills River community as well.”

McDonald said the man charged with kidnapping Bryson, Phillip Stroupe III, has not been cooperative with police.

Now authorities will wrap up with the investigators and district attorneys in Henderson and Buncombe counties and see how they want to proceed with the charges.

McDonald says murder charges against Stroupe will be sought.

An autopsy will be conducted to conclude Bryson’s manner of death, the sheriff said.