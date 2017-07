SALISBURY, N.C. — Authorities found the body of a man who drowned in High Rock Lake in Salisbury Sunday evening, WBTV reports.

Crews were called to the lake around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a possible drowning. Emergency crews searched the area for several hours and eventually found the man’s body around midnight.

His identity has not been released and more information is expected to be released on Monday.

BREAKING: missing man found dead at High Rock Lake overnight. #WatchWBTV pic.twitter.com/Sgmaq2wCPY — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) July 31, 2017