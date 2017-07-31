Bodies of 2 teen swimmers found in NC river

ERWIN, N.C. — Authorities have found the bodies of two teen swimmers who went missing in a North Carolina river Sunday evening.

The Harnett County water rescue team responded to the Cape Fear River around 6:45 p.m., WRAL reports. The bodies were found around 9 p.m.

The teens were identified as 15-year-old Donovan Sutton and 16-year-old Steven McNeil. Family members say they were best friends.

Officials say the teens were swimming with two other friends when they all decided to swim from one bank to the other. The two friends swam ahead and noticed Sutton and McNeil were struggling. They reportedly went under water and never resurfaced.

The deaths are still under investigation.

DETAILS>> https://t.co/QrA4kV0LHd pic.twitter.com/Uu391mZTHB — WNCN (@WNCN) July 31, 2017