8-year-old boy battling cancer gets special day with Asheboro police

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Asheboro Police Department helped make a local 8-year-old boy battling cancer’s Make-A-Wish send-off party that much more special.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Western North Carolina, Jonah Keaton was already going to Disney World.

But on Saturday, the Asheboro Police Department decided to give him the send-off he deserves.

The department met Jonah at his home, gave him his own uniform and took him on a ride with a police escort to Lake Lucas.

At the party, officers took Jonah on a patrol boat ride.