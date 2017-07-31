72-year-old woman kills 11 copperheads with shotgun, shovel

LEQUIRE, Okla. — A 72-year-old Oklahoma woman took matters into her own hands when she killed 11 venomous copperhead snakes living beneath her home.

Susan Thompson was visiting her neighbor, Mrs. Newby, last week when she discovered the elderly woman had killed 11 copperhead snakes, WTVD reports. Newby used a shovel and shotgun — which family members say are her “weapons of choice.”

Thompson posted a picture of the woman on Facebook Thursday afternoon with the caption, “Mrs Newby killed 11 copperheads last night at her house! She’s a snake killer if you need help call her! She is 72 years old!”

As if she needs to be any more impressive, Newby killed a 5-foot diamondback snake last month, according to KOTV.