12-year-old girl taken to the hospital after shark bite off the South Carolina coast
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. – A 12-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital after being bitten by a shark off the South Carolina coast.
WRAL reported that Midway Fire Rescue crews responded Saturday to reports that two children were bitten by a shark off Pioneer Loop in DeBordieu.
One of the girls had to be taken to a hospital for a bite on the thigh. She was in stable condition. The other girl did not need to be transported.
The girls were in a raft and the shark jumped aboard and thrashed about, according to the Associated Press, citing Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman.
33.421340 -79.290213