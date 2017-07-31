× 12-year-old girl taken to the hospital after shark bite off the South Carolina coast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. – A 12-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital after being bitten by a shark off the South Carolina coast.

WRAL reported that Midway Fire Rescue crews responded Saturday to reports that two children were bitten by a shark off Pioneer Loop in DeBordieu.

One of the girls had to be taken to a hospital for a bite on the thigh. She was in stable condition. The other girl did not need to be transported.

The girls were in a raft and the shark jumped aboard and thrashed about, according to the Associated Press, citing Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman.