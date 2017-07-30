× Well-known Forsyth County farmer dies in ‘freak accident’ early Sunday morning

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A well-known local farmer died early Sunday morning after a tree fell and brought down power lines, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Family members believe he was electrocuted. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t confirmed the exact cause of death but is investigating.

Gary Owen, 79, the owner of Gary’s Produce and a vendor at the Cobblestone Farmer’s Market in Old Salem, went outside early Sunday morning to check on a power outage at his home off Lewisville Vienna Road in Pfafftown, a family member said.

“It was a freak accident. A pine tree had been leaning and it fell,” said Annette Owen-Saylor, Owen’s daughter. “There was no wind. We have no idea why it came down.”

