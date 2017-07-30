× Search underway at NC river for 2 missing swimmers, authorities say

ERWIN, N.C. — Crews are searching a North Carolina river for two swimmers who went missing on Sunday evening.

WNCN reported that a water rescue team is searching for the swimmers at the Cape Fear River in the Harnett County town of Erwin.

Crews searched the river from a base at Erwin River Park, according to Erwin Assistant Fire Chief John Wilkins.

Authorities have not released the names of the missing swimmers or how they went missing.