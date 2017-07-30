× Police identify suspect accused of shooting, killing 2 men in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing two men in Greensboro and injuring a third.

Warrants have been issued on 23-year-old Trevorn Daqwain Pinckney for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The suspect is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Tony Steven Martin Jr. and 26-year-old Latony McCants, both of Greensboro.

Pinckney is also accused of shooting 25-year-old Quintis Jamar Mickel, also of Greensboro, who remains in critical condition.

Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Saturday at 2312 Juliet Place, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Investigators believe the three victims were involved in an altercation with the suspect, according to a press release.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and fatally shot Martin and McCants, who were both found dead by arriving officers.

Mickel was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Pinckney can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.