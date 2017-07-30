× Man accidentally fires gun in car outside North Carolina mall, hits driver

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect responsible for accidentally shooting a man in the parking lot of a Fayetteville mall, according to WTVD.

Authorities said it happened at about 6:30 Saturday night in the food court parking lot at Cross Creek Mall.

Officials said three men were inside of a car when a backseat passenger took out a gun that accidentally discharged, shooting the driver in the arm.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; however, the shooter fled the scene.

Authorities have not released the men’s identities or commented on how the gun was discharged. However, police said the three men are acquaintances.