Authorities identify victim in fatal hit-and-run in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on McKnight Mill Road in Guilford County.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Joseph Antoine Baker. Authorities are still looking for the driver.

The victim was found near the intersection of McKnight Mill Road and Chicory Lane after crews responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The incident was reported by a man who lives near the scene, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The victim was walking in the road during the time of the crash and was wearing dark clothes, according to Sgt. Strader with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The suspect’s vehicle may have been a Toyota. A passenger-side mirror was left behind at the scene.

Anyone with any information can call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.