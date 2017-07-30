× At least 9 injured after car crashes into crowd in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — At least nine people were injured after a car plowed into a crowd of people in Los Angeles on Sunday.

KTLA reported that it happened at about 3:47 p.m. in the city’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

One victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three victims, an 18-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were taken in serious condition and four other victims in fair condition.

Authorities said a Los Angeles firefighter was in the crowd at the time of the crash but did not sustain any injuries requiring medical attention.

No other details were immediately available.