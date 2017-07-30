× 3 NC teens charges with first-degree murder after gunshots fired into vehicle with pregnant woman

SHALLOTTE, N.C. – Three North Carolina teenagers face charges of attempted murder after gunshots were fired into a car with a pregnant woman inside.

The StarNews of Wilmington reported that Deontre Abraham Benbow, 17, of Supply, Dreshawn Maqual Stanley, 18, of Longwood, and Toriantte Leviticus Holmes, 18, of Supply, were arrested Thursday in connection to the incident.

Multiple shots were fired into a vehicle just after midnight June 23 in Shallotte, according to police. Two women were inside the vehicle and one was pregnant. Nobody was hurt.

The suspects have each been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle and battery of an unborn child.