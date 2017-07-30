2 dead, 1 injured in Greensboro shooting, police looking for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two people are dead, one is injured and police are looking for another after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday night.

Police have identified the victims as 27-year-old Tony Steven Martin Jr. and 26-year-old Latony McCants, both of Greensboro. Quintis Jamar Mickel, 25, of Greensboro, remains in critical condition.

Police responded to the incident at 2312 Juliet Place on Saturday night. Investigators believe the three victims were involved in an altercation with the suspect, according to a press release.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and fatally shot Martin and McCants, who were both found dead by arriving officers. Mickel was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.