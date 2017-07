Nice catch! A record-breaking gag grouper was caught off the Wrightsville Beach coast. https://t.co/fLkscSD4u5 pic.twitter.com/XmR17YThwx — WECT News (@wectnews) July 28, 2017

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. – A gag grouper fish caught off the coast of North Carolina has set a new state record.

WECT reported that Breece Gahl reeled in the 47-pound, 6-ounce fish on May 20 while fishing on Wrightsville Beach.

The fish was 48 inches from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail and had a girth of 26 inches, according to WECT.

The previous state record was a 46-pound gag grouper that was caught in 2011 off Ocean Isle Beach.