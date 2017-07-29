× Man fatally stabbed in Rockingham County, police looking for 2 suspects

MADISON, N.C. – Authorities are looking for two suspects after a man was fatally stabbed in Rockingham County on Friday night.

Michael Andre Webster died after officers found him with at least one stab wound to the upper torso.

Police were called to the 400 block of Mayo Street at 6:17 p.m. in reference to the incident, Madison police said in a press release.

Investigators said two suspects arrived in a vehicle and approached the victim. Police said an altercation occurred and the victim was stabbed.

The suspects left in a light-colored SUV headed south on Mayo Street, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspects can call Madison police at (336) 349-9683 or (336) 548-6097.