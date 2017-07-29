× Greensboro bar has alcohol permits suspended after 1 person seriously injured in shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina ABC Commission has suspended a Greensboro bar’s alcohol permits after a shooting.

Bukanas Lounge at 4927 West Market St. has lost its alcohol permits, the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission announced on Friday.

The suspension came after a shooting inside the bar on July 23 resulted in one person being seriously injured.

Officers have responded to numerous calls at the private club involving stabbings, shooting, fights and injuries.

There have been at least 40 such calls since April 8 of this year, according to the ABC Commission. The bar had held its ABC permits since November of 2015.

The suspension took place immediately and was the first suspension issued this year by the North Carolina ABC Commission.