Wreck involving Salisbury police vehicle closes US 64 East in Davidson County

Posted 5:44 pm, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:04PM, July 28, 2017

A wreck involving a Salisbury police vehicle closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 64 in Davidson County on July 28, 2017. (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck involving a Salisbury police vehicle has closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 64 in Davidson County, according to Davidson County Communications.

The wreck happened at 5:15 p.m. at Jack Young Road, east of Lexington.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates the lanes will be closed until about 7 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the accident, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

US-64 & Jack Young Rd, Lexington, NC 27292