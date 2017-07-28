× Wreck involving Salisbury police vehicle closes US 64 East in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck involving a Salisbury police vehicle has closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 64 in Davidson County, according to Davidson County Communications.

The wreck happened at 5:15 p.m. at Jack Young Road, east of Lexington.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates the lanes will be closed until about 7 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the accident, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

35.819121 -80.211326