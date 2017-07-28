× Woman calls 911 during snake attack: ‘I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face’

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio – Firefighters had to cut off a snake’s head and remove it from a woman’s face after it attacked her in Ohio.

WOIO reported that the Sheffield Lake Fire Department responded after the 45-year-old victim called 911 to report a boa constrictor on her face.

Crews arrived to find the 5-foot snake wrapped around the woman’s neck and biting her nose in the woman’s driveway. Firefighters killed the snake and disposed of it in a trash can.

The woman told the 911 dispatcher that she has 11 snakes. She said she had just rescued the one that attacked her.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 911 dispatcher who took her call said she had never heard of anything like this before.