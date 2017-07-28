× Winston-Salem man charged with murder after man dies from heroin overdose

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A Davidson County grand jury has indicted a Winston-Salem man on a second-degree murder charge after investigators linked him to the drug overdose death of a Clemmons man in March, authorities said Thursday.

The grand jury also indicted Joel Justin Fox, 31, of East 10th Street, with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and two counts of selling heroin, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

On March 10, Davidson County sheriff’s deputies went to a scene of a reported drug overdose in the 300 block of Barons Road in Clemmons, the sheriff’s office said. The victim, Javin Neil Brewer, who lived at the home, died at the scene.

Investigators linked Brewer’s death to his purchase of heroin from Fox on March 9, the sheriff’s office said. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that Brewer died from a heroin overdose.

Read more: Winston-Salem Journal