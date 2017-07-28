Twin newborns, toddler lose both parents in weeks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Twin newborns and a toddler in Florida have lost both their parents in a matter of weeks.

WPEC reported that 26-year old Jevaughn Suckoo was recently shot and killed and his girlfriend died from complications from giving birth to the couple’s twins just days later.

Suckoo was fatally shot outside an apartment in West Palm Beach earlier this month. His girlfriend died days later from complications from giving birth to their twins, Jevaughn Junior and Lailah.

The couple also had a 21-month-old daughter named Kailanie.

“I think right now we’re just very focused on the children, making sure that they’re okay,” said Joni Saunders, Jevaughn Suckoo’s aunt.

Items can be donated to the children at the doctor’s office at 1840 Forest Hill Boulevard, Suite 101, West Palm Beach, Fl., 33406.