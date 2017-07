Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Outer Banks power outage -- the big effort underway to restore electricity to one of North Carolina's favorite vacation spots. Will it takes "days" or "weeks" as some have suggested.

High school renovation -- lots of work at one of the Piedmont's oldest high schools. What students and teachers can expect to see next month.

And gas pump sentry -- meet the man who's invented a device that could protect you from skimmers.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.