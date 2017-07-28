Temporary street improvements added to College Hill neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- No one likes a lot of traffic coming through their neighborhood. That’s why some people in Greensboro are taking it upon themselves to make sure they preserve their neighborhood’s historic charm.

“This neighborhood was not designed to have nearly as many people as we have now,” said David Arneke, who has lived in College Hill for 24 years.

Earlier this week we told you about some plans for the College Hill area, now we are seeing them start to come together.

Volunteers, including Arneke, began working with the City of Greensboro to create temporary street improvements Friday. They used cones and a sign to close the left lane on Walker Avenue at Mendenhall Street. A roundabout and other lane adjustments will also be created in and near that intersection. These improvements are expected to last between four to eight weeks.

"This is a way to create a rough draft that can be modified and adjusted as needed, to get it just right before permanent improvements are made,” said Jeff Sovich, a neighborhood planning coordinator for City of Greensboro.

Sovich says traffic data before and after the improvements will be compared to see what permanent changes should be made. The goal is to create a safer place for pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists.

“I think this project is going to have a great effect on the quality of life,” Arneke said.

The temporary improvements are being paid for using extra tax dollars from people who live in College Hill. They chose to pay extra for opportunities, like this, to improve their community.

