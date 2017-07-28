Socialite couple announces ‘Trump divorce’ in press release

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high-profile Florida couple is splitting up and, in a press release, referred to it as a “Trump divorce,” according to the Palm Beach Post.

Dave and Lynn Aronberg’s divorce was announced Thursday in a press release from a firm representing the wife.

Lynn Aronberg, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and Dave Aronberg, the Palm Beach County state attorney, had been married for less than two years.

The release said Lynn is a “staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump” and felt “increasingly isolated in the marriage.” Dave Aronberg is a Democrat.

The statement also disclosed financial terms of the settlement.

Lynn will receive $100,000 worth of benefits, a new BMW, $40,000 in cash and Dave will pay half her rent in a luxury Boca Raton condo until next summer.

Lynn filed for divorce in March.