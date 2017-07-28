× Silver Alert issued for missing Forsyth County woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old Forsyth County woman, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Earline Reid Motsinger was last seen at 2981 Spainhour Mill Road in Tobaccoville. She may be driving to King or Boone in a maroon Toyota Camry.

The 2005 Camry has the North Carolina license plate EJD6676.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Motsinger is white, 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 170 pounds, the release states. She has short gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue shorts.

Anyone with information about Motsinger’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.