Pregnant woman, 3 sons killed in crash on way to vacation Bible school

BEECHER, Ill. -- A pregnant Illinois woman and her three sons were killed in a crash while on the way to vacation Bible school Monday morning.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, was in the car with her sons when a pickup truck ran through a stop sign and slammed into the family's Subaru, WGN reports. One-year-old Kaleb and his mother were killed in the immediate crash.

Four-year-old Weston died on Tuesday and 6-year-old Owen passed away on Wednesday.

“Everybody is going to do everything possible to help get through this, so the scriptures tell us,” said Pastor Ron Rock of Zion Lutheran Church.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital after suffering a fractured wrist, shoulder, and ankle. He also has bruised lungs and a lacerated arm.

Investigators are trying to determine if the driver should face charges and are expected to check to see if he was texting when the crash happened.