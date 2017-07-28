New growth at Revolution Mill in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's only been a few days, but Natty Greene's Kitchen + Market is already drawing a pretty big crowd.

"We've been super busy," General Manager Andrew Dudek said.

It's the newest addition to Revolution Mill.

Dudek says the two-floor, 19,000-square-foot restaurant has been in the works for a while.

“Three years, Natty Greene's has been working towards this venture,” Dudek said.

Along with the kitchen, the restaurant plans to open a market Tuesday.

"You can come get some milk and eggs from local providers," Dudek said.

By next year, Natty Greene's will also relocate one of its breweries to the campus.

“There's construction everywhere because we are trying to make this place a hot spot in Greensboro,” Dudek said.

Those are just a few of the projects under way at Revolution Mill, which is already home to about 100 businesses, more than 140 apartments, artist studios, salons and other businesses.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan says another big project happening around the mill is the four-mile greenway.

“We're going to extend the greenway to make it an easy walk from here to downtown,” Vaughan said.

Other big projects include an outdoor event space called "The Yard" which will host live bands, movie screenings or festivals.

There's a plan to create more art spaces for local artists and recruit corporate headquarters to the historic area.

“It's great to really see this area of the city come alive,” Vaughan said. “It's become a destination.”