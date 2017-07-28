× NC man charged after pregnant woman falls from North Myrtle Beach motel balcony

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A North Carolina man is charged with attempted murder after a pregnant woman fell from the third-floor balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.

Jeffrey Adam McGuire, 36, was at the Jamaica Motor Inn on July 20 when he and a woman got into an argument, WMBF reports. According to an incident report, she had accused McGuire of being “after every girl down here.”

During the fight, the woman started to hit McGuire and he attempted to control her by “bear hugging” her. When he did, the woman hooked her foot on the balcony and began to squirm.

Because he was shirtless and sweaty, she slipped and fell from the third-floor balcony.

McGuire was arrested after an interview with police on July 25, the station reports. He is in jail under $30,000 bond.

The woman was released from the hospital.