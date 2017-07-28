Local homeowners raise chickens for their colorful eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- More and more homeowners in our local cities are choosing to raise chickens for their colorful, flavorful eggs.

Amy Convery is a local homeowner who has four chickens – Dorothy, Sophia, Rose, and Blanche.

“We like the idea of… kind of sustaining ourselves as much as possible with the garden.”

While the eggs are free, the upfront expense getting a coop and a safe enclosure for the chickens is no joke. Still, Amy says the experience has been worth it and it and she says the experience has been worth it.

Before you head out to a local farm to grab your chickens, be sure to check with your local planning department.

Chickens and other poultry may be allowed, but there are usually rules about how many you can own and where the coop should be placed.

See the Greensboro rules on being a chicken owner here.