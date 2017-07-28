Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you start to feel sick, can’t always get a convenient appointment with your health care provider or you don’t have time to wait at an urgent care for treatment. That’s why Cone Health created InstaCare. Instacare provides convenient, fast-access, same-day health care to the community. It’s ideal for young families, families with kids playing sports, anyone who needs health care on the weekends or on holidays, and for those who have a high-deductible insurance plan, InstaCare is affordable.

InstaCare uses an affordable, transparent fee structure that varies by the type of visit you need – so there are no surprises, co-pays or deductibles. Pricing ranges from $29 to $89 and all major credit cards, flexible spending account cards and health savings account cards are accepted, as well as cash.

InstaCare also allows you to reserve your spot online and will send you a reminder text or email when it’s close to your turn. The current wait time is listed on their website and is visible in the office, and walk-ins are welcome.

InstaCare providers are board-certified family nurse practitioners qualified to treat both adults and children. They treat many common conditions ranging from a cold to minor cuts and rashes to wellness exams, any day of the week. To learn more about the conditions they treat, or to reserve your spot, visit instacarecheckin.com

InstaCare is now open at 3824 N. Elm St., Suite 206, Greensboro.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. John Jenkins currently serves as a Vice President at Cone Health for Telehealth and is Executive Medical Director of the Primary Care Collaborative – a think tank for innovation in delivery, access, and sustainability for primary care. In partnership with a team of Cone Health executives, Dr. Jenkins has led the development of Cone Health’s Telehealth platform for video and telephonic visits as well as E-visits through MyChart.

Prior to his work in the collaborative, Dr. Jenkins first served as Primary Care Division Chief and then as Practice President of LeBauer HealthCare, a 90 plus physician multispecialty group. He trained in Internal Medicine in Charleston, South Carolina at the Medical University of South Carolina.