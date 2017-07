Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A body was recovered from Belews Lake on Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. Kevin Suthard, with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 5 p.m., boaters reported seeing a body in the lake.

Crews recovered the body but are not releasing the person's identity at this time.

Rockingham County deputies and the Madison Rescue Squad responded.