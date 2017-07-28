Cancer patient sues DMV over ‘humiliating’ treatment

EATONTOWN, N.J. — A stage-two breast cancer patient is suing the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission over what she described as humiliating and discriminatory treatment, WABC reports.

Jennifer Giordano has been through eight rounds of chemotherapy and, as a result, has lost her hair. For that reason, when she went to get her driver’s license address updated, she wore a scarf known as a “chemo cap.”

“Pretty much the first thing out of my mouth was, ‘Do I have to take a new picture,’ and she said yes,” she told WABC. “I said, ‘Well, I’d rather not. I have breast cancer. I’m going through chemotherapy, and I’m bald.'”

Giordano says an employee demanded she “take that thing off.”

After about 10 minutes, another employee intervened and said she could use the picture already on file, but Giordano says by that point she had already been reduced to tears in front of a room full of people.

According to a New Jersey law that went into effect in 2016, she didn’t have to take a new picture because of her medical circumstances, according to WABC.

Giordano has filed a lawsuit seeking to train New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission employees to ensure that other individuals in similar situations are never treated this way going forward. She is also suing for damages.