Alligator caught on beach near Myrtle Beach State Park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — An alligator was captured after it was spotted along the surf line just south of Myrtle Beach State Park, WPDE reports.

“He stayed in the water for a long time just along the surf line,” Horry County Beach Patrol Officer Duke Brown told WPDE. “He was playing hide and seek in the water and we couldn’t catch him.”

Brown said it is usual to see an alligator in the ocean and he tried to keep people away from it until it could be captured.

He cautioned that although this particular alligator was small — about two-and-a-half feet long — it still had teeth.

Russell Cavender, who works as The Snake Chaser, told WPDE alligators get in the ocean about two to three times a year in the Myrtle Beach area, typically when they get stuck in an outfall pipe. He added that the salt water irritates their nose, eyes and moth.

Brown and his team were able to capture the alligator. It will be relocated.